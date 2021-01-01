Byron Firefighter’s Association to host 1st annual Kick Off to Summer carnival

The Byron Firefighter’s Association invites the community to a Kick Off to Summer Carnival over Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30) at the Byron Fire Station, 123 N. Franklin St.

Advanced ride tickets go on sale Monday, May 24 through Thursday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, May 28 from 8 a.m. until Noon. Cost for the advanced tickets are 10 tickets for $20. (one or two tickets per ride). Tickets sold at 123 N Franklin St., Byron, Ill.

Tickets at the Carnival will be $1 per ticket, and rides will require three to five tickets. All proceeds will benefit the Byron Firefighter’s Association

Grab a meal at one of Byron’s fantastic restaurants/bars and then join us at the Carnival for some fair food, rides and games brought to you by Skinners’ Amusements.

Carnival Times: Friday 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday 1 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.

Thank you for supporting the Byron Firefighter’s Association. Proceeds help us help others. .Visit: www.byronfire.com if more info is needed