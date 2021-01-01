The following Pecatonica High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society. The membership of the Pecatonica Chapter has been earned by the effective demonstration of the four qualities of character, leadership, scholastic (minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA) and service. Pictured (front row) (back row). These ten inductees join fifteen current members of the PHS NHS Chapter. Pictured (front row) Natalie Herbert, Reese Williams, Madeline Kunkel, Alli White, Lauren Schulz, Theresa Gasparini, Kaiya Black, Madison Carlson, Regan Cook. (back row) Jaden Gocken, Wyatt Tworek, Samuel Frank, Hunter Hoffman, Brock Dornink, Quinten Roush, Noah Vanderheyden.