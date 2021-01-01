Indians hold ground in Big Northern attack

By Christopher Johnson

With a record of 5-2 at the start of weekend games, the Winnebago Indians boys’ baseball team finds itself in conversation circles in regards to pursuit of a Big Northern Title this year.

The mark was good enough to hold onto third place in the highly-competitive and dutifully-led mid-school northern Illinois conference.

Dixon with its 9-1 start and golden opening to Big Northern play leads the way with its 8-0 showing.

Rockford Christian remains in hot pursuit, one game back with a 9-2 season mark and a one-game advantage over the Indians, as it stakes its claim on second.

Winnebago finds itself in the position of needing to keep on collecting wins over the next week and half, through conference matches and more, to maintain its hold on third place, and improve its chances to stay in competition for the crown longer.

The battle for mid-conference consideration has also been heated as of late with four teams sitting with a..500 mark or better, directly behind the leaders, which is good enough to keep them alive, for now.

In all reality, squads with average or better than average conference marks, such as the North Boone Vikings, which are 5-5 in head to head matches, and those a game or so ahead of them in the standings, such as, Byron and Stillman Valley, losses could mean conference championship consideration elimination.

The wins need to continue to accumulate, more so in a newly-abbreviated and modified summer sports season.

The Winnebago Indians look to improve upon their current 5-2-1 field performances as they set up for conference chase influencing races this week.

On Wednesday, May 19, the Indians schedule featured a showdown with LaSalle County’s only conference representative, Mendota.

First pitch was slated for 4pm with the junior varsity expected to compete following completion of the varsity action.

On Thursday, May 20, Winnebago plays host to fifth-place Stillman Valley. The advantage to being home is expected to provide a little extra aid as the Indians look to shoot down the Cardinals.

On Saturday, May 22, the coop of Durand-Pecatonica pays a visit to Winnebago for a mid-morning game in out-of-conference fashion

Action is expected to commence shortly after 10am with Winnebago looking to wrap up its mid-May home stand and head out on the road for possible knock-out rounds with North Boone on Monday, May 24 and Rock Falls a night later.

Byron will play host to Winnebago on Thursday, May 27, to help wrap up the last full week of game play in May.

The 2021 regular summer session will continue into early June for all, and mid-June for many, with the Class 1A-4A tournament field expected to built for post-season exhibition.

Winnebago closes the month of May on the road in a Monday, May 31 meeting with NUIC-force Forreston.