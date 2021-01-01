Long Play Music Fest at Rivets Stadium over Fourth of July weekend to include Cheap Trick, Jeff Tweedy,  Gin Blossoms

Last Friday, StarEvents CEO John Barry – alongside Cheap Trick Lead Guitarist Rick Nielsen, City of Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, and other community leaders – announced a four-day music festival called Long Play Music Fest that will be held at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park, Illinois, from Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4.

Long Play Music Fest will feature two stages and more than 20 bands, fireworks, a carnival, and local food vendors and artisans.

“I was born and raised in the Rockford region, and Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time for my team to produce a music festival right here in my hometown,” said StarEvents CEO John Barry.

“I dreamed up StarEvents in the fall of 1996 and have been creating, producing, and managing festivals ever since. Now, more than ever, communities are seeking professionally managed events and festivals that offer safe and fun entertainment. We appreciate support from the City of Loves Park, The Parks Chamber of Commerce, and the Winnebago County Health Department, and we’re excited to host the first of many festivals and concerts at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park.”

“The City of Loves Park is proud to welcome StarEvents and Long Play Music Fest to our community for what we hope is the first of many festivals and events at Rivets Stadium” said City of Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

“We often say that the City of Loves Park has something for everyone, and Rivets Stadium is the perfect location for this new, four-day music festival. With an extraordinary lineup of bands, a strategic location at I-90 and Riverside, and excellent infrastructure and amenities, this event will surely draw both local and regional attendees.”

The bands

Headliners and bands announced include:

* Friday, July 2: Gin Blossoms with other bands including Hairbangers Ball and Blooze Brothers

* Saturday, July 3: Jeff Tweedy with other bands including Too Hype Crew and Catfight

* Sunday, July 4: Cheap Trick with opening band 7th Heaven

“Cheap Trick is proud to be from the Rockford area, and we’re honored to headline at Long Play Music Fest on the Fourth of July right here in our hometown,” said Cheap Trick Lead Guitarist and Songwriter Rick Nielsen.

“In 2006, we released our fifteenth studio album named Rockford as a tribute to our home. With the recent release of our new album In Another World, we can’t think of a better place or time to celebrate our first-ever number one album. In Another World is also our fourth new album in five years, so we look forward to performing some of our newest songs in addition to fan favorites at the fest.”

The fest: 2021 dates, times & ticket prices

The inaugural Long Play Music Fest will be held at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park, Illinois, on the following dates:

* Thursday, July 1: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

* Friday, July 2: Noon – 11 p.m.

* Saturday, July 3: Noon – 11 p.m.

* Sunday, July 4: Noon – 11 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $19.99. The carnival will be held outside the stadium, and unlimited carnival ride passes will be available for $30 per day or $50 for the entire weekend.

VIP Tickets start at $100 and will include:

* Exclusive access to the VIP Concert Area with premier seating right next to stage, a private bar, and private bathrooms

* VIP Parking close to venue

* VIP Entrance

* Premier view of the fireworks with open seating

* Admission into the festival, family area, vendor and food vendor booths, including the Grill Pit

To purchase both VIP and General Admission Tickets, visit LongPlayMusicFest.com

Fireworks

Fireworks shows will be held for Long Play Music Fest attendees at Rivets Stadium on three nights:

* Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m.

* Saturday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

* Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Tailgating will not be allowed in parking lots.

Baseball, the carnival & the grill pit

Long Play Music Fest will kick off with a baseball game between the Rivets and Battle Creek and the Carnival both starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.

“After Thursday’s event, the stadium will be transformed into Long Play Music Fest with the addition of our Main Stage to Center Field and the Grill Pit that will feature local restaurant vendors,” said Barry. “Rivets Stadium will be packed with smells of BBQ, beverages, and people joining their friends and families for a reunion like no other.”

The Carnival outside the stadium will be held July 1 through July 4 and will feature rides like Pharoah’s Fury, Orbiter, Moby Dick, Freakout, Cliffhanger, Fast and Furious, Zero Gravity, and more! Details of the Carnival are also available online at LongPlayMusicFest.com

The Grill Pit will feature food from local restaurants. Restaurants and food vendors – in addition to local businesses, artisans, merchants, and nonprofits – who are interested in participating in the event may contact Jessie Burdett at jburdett@StarEvents.com for more information.

“StarEvents will follow all state and CDC guidelines at the time of the event. Our team has trained through several COVID Certifications and Courses through John Hopkins, Cornerstone, and more,” said Barry. “We have also met with the Winnebago County Health Department and put together a code of conduct to keep all of our event attendees, vendors, and staff safe. We look forward to a wonderful event over Fourth of July weekend.”

About StarEvents

StarEvents is an award winning event management company that specializes in festivals, galas, corporate conferences, and private events. For over 25 years, StarEvents has produced over 1,000 events with over one million attendees per year and has raised over $20 Million for charity. Event-production services include consulting, project management, logistics, marketing, and talent buying. For more information, visit StarEvents.com.

About The Parks Chamber Of Commerce

The mission of The Parks Chamber is to help businesses succeed with the right tools, connections, and resources. We produce world-class events to help promote and connect our members to each other and to the community. We advocate for a competitive business climate, collaborating with public, private, and nonprofit partner organizations to help our region emerge from this economic downturn early, equitably, and sustainably.

We take an active role in representing our members’ business interests, leveraging relationships with local leaders and elected officials. We’re proud to also provide customized and innovative technology tools to help members promote and sell their products and services online. For more information, visit ParksChamber.com.