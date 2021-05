On Friday May 7, Durand FFA held their annual tractor day. Students were able to drive their equipment to town and had reserved parking. Two future FFA members also participated in the event. The morning also included breakfast sponsored by the Durand FFA alumni and supporters. Pictured: Aurora Hilton, Nolan Stadler, Shad Kinney, Noah Nimtz (3rd Grade), Tucker Kinney (3rd Grade), Amber Lee, Tyler Lee, Brett Klein, and Brody Hilton.