Autumn prep set to cease soon in Pecatonica

By Christopher Johnson

Activities in readiness for a new class of student arrivals, which will occur in a matter of weeks now, are ongoing with the oversight of Members of the District 321 Board of Education.

Scheduled for discussion for the Tuesday, June 21 meeting of the Pecatonica School District was a plan to assure students could get everything they need, ahead of and during the new season of studies.

Board Members were informed that in order to keep up with the market, when it comes to assuring an adequate number of instructors are available, some modifications would be needed.

With the latest national inflation rate pushing closer to ten percent and the State Minimum Wage prepared to elevate as well, a boost in funding would be required to help pay for what could be a necessity.

It was proposed that substitute teacher pay would be changed to incorporate a range that could fluctuate between $85.00 and $120.00 a day.

Costs to help cover other behind the scenes expenses such as filing, organizing and preparing, were subsequently expected to be addressed.

Board Members were asked to approve a plan that would increase the amount of salary or hourly-wage payments that would be made for administrative and support staff.

Through the season and as the new Fiscal Calendar sees its realized changes, Board Members are asked to consider personnel changes.

It was proposed to accept the resignation of Middle School Teacher Julie Johnson, Elementary Teacher Gretchen Lagerhausen, Middle School Paraprofessionals Becca Beck and Faith Seaton, along with Elementary School Paraprofessional Jessica Lalowski.

Coaching vacancies were addressed regarding the need for a temporary replacement for Middle School Eighth Grade Volleyball, Basketball and Academic Bowl Coach Sara Maina.

The veteran leader is taking a more abbreviated approach to student athletics this season, but will still be assisting with student development.

Developed positions, which remained open ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, included finding an Interventionist.

By definition, the primary purpose and responsibilities of the position are to enhance academic successes for students, while helping to lead by example, in reference to accepted social practices and overall student behavior.

Karen Kramer was presented for selection to help guide students into and through the new school year.

When it comes to court oversight and the fall duties put upon the leaders of the new season, Board Members were asked to approve Roxy Holeton as Freshman Volleyball Coach and Jonathon Foreman as the High School Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Coach.

Madeline Harvey was asked to fill the opening as Seventh Grade Volleyball Coach with Donna Harvey asked to provide a year of service as the Eighth Grade Volleyball leader.

Johanna Hoffman will open the new school year as Sixth Grade Volleyball coach with Sara Maina working through the capacity of Assistant Volleyball coach.

In further action Stephanie Wise was asked to fill the shoes as Middle School Head Track Coach as well as indoors as Sixth Grade Girls Basketball Coach.