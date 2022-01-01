ByronFest 2022 coming up soon

Schedule of Events

Friday, July 8

5 to 8 p.m. – ByronFest Cacciatore Quilt Show at Byron Museum of History

5 p.m. to Midnight – Taste of ByronFest at Walnut and 2nd St.

5 p.m. to Midnight. – Beer Gardens at City Hall Parking Lot and Municipal Lot #1

5 to 9 p.m. – Magician: Magic Matt at Walnut and 2nd St.

5 p.m. to Midnight – Carnival Midway at Second Street and Union Street

6 p.m. to Midnight -Constellation Stage at Second Street and Washington Street

5 to Midnight – Byron Lions Club Stage at Municipal Lot #1

Saturday, July 9

8 a.m. 5K Run at Byron Forest Preserve

8 a.m. – Hib Reber Memorial Car Show – an event of the Hib Reber Memorial Car Show Committee

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – ByronFest Cacciatore Quilt Show at Byron Museum of History

11 a.m. – Bags Tournament at Municipal Lot #1

11 a.m. to Midnight – Carnival Midway at Second St. and Union Street

11 a.m. to Midnight – Taste of ByronFest at Walnut and 2nd Street

2 p.m. – Parade at 2nd St to Colfax to Third Street

Noon to 8 p.m. – Magician: Magic Matt at Walnut and 2nd St.

Noon to Midnight – Constellation Stage at Second Street and Washington Street

4 p.m. to Midnight. – Byron Lions Club Stage at Municipal Lot #1

11 a.m. to Midnight – Beer Gardens at City Hall Parking Lot and Municipal Lot #1

Sunday, July 10

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – ByronFest Cacciatore Quilt Show at Byron Museum of History

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Taste of ByronFest at Walnut and Second Street

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Beer Gardens at City Hall Parking Lot and Municipal Lot #1

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Carnival Midway at Second Street and Union Street

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Magician: Magic Matt at Walnut and Second Street

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Byron Lions Club Stage at Municipal Lot #1

Noon to 5 p.m. – Constellation Stage at 2nd St. and Washington Street

Noon and 3 p.m. – Bingo with the Mount Morris Moose

Stage schedule, carnival, admission

Friday, July 8

5 to 7 p.m. – Neil Dover

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Rollin Whiskey

10 p.m. to Midnight – Back Country Roads

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Flannel Daze

8 to 9 p.m. – Monroe

9:30 p.m. – Midnight – Sunset Strip

Saturday, July 9

4 to 7 p.m. – The Red Band

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Wait, What?

10 to Midnight – Trippin Billies

12 to 2:30 p.m. – Couch Coins

3 to 5 p.m. – O.G.M.C

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – ByronFest Idol

7 to 8:15 p.m. – Restless Road

9 to 10 p.m. – Old Soul Radio

10 to Midnight – Chico and the Man

Sunday, July 10

12 to 2:30 p.m. – Rock City Blues Band

3 to 5 p.m. – Saturday June

12 to 1 p.m. – Byron Dance Academy

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – JB Project

3:30 to 5 p.m. – Mike and Adam

ByronFest Carnival Midway

Back again this year, the carnival Mega Pass!

Weekend Mega Pass – $55 in advance; $65 at the festival

Day Mega Pass – $35 only at the festival!

Mega Pass provides unlimited rides and entry onto festival grounds. ByronFest wristband not required with a Mega Pass.

You can purchase your Mega Pass at the Byron Chamber of Commerce office at 232 W. Second Street in City Hall (upstairs), Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mega Pass advance cut off

Online purchases June 23 at noon

In-person July 7 at noon

Individual ride tickets will also be sold at the festival only for $1.25 a ticket!

We are excited to be working with All Around Amusements again this year.

Visit their website for a preview of the new rides, allaroundamusementsinc.com.

All Around Amusements will also be offering a Friends with Special Needs Program at ByronFest this year.

Any of our friends with special needs are invited to come to ByronFest on Sunday, July 10 9 to 11 a.m. and bring a friend to ride unlimited free rides. Please contact the Chamber office at 815-234-5500.

ByronFest wristbands available now

Purchase wristbands our Presale locations or online

Advance: $8 per wristband

Gate: $10 per wristband

Children ages 7 and under are free

Admission wristband included with all Mega Pass purchases.

Advance wristbands available until Noon on Thursday, July 7.

Admission wristbands required for: Beer Gardens

Entertainment Stages, Taste of ByronFest. No wristbands are required on Family Day.

Sunday, July 10.

Where to get wristbands

Byron

Byron Bank • Byron Chamber of Commerce

Felker Foods • Kelly Williamson Mobil

Snyder Pharmacy • Sterling Federal Bank

Stillman Bank

Davis Junction – Byron Bank

Mt. Morris – Kelly Williamson Mobil

Oregon – Merlin’s Greenhouse • Snyder Pharmacy

Stillman Bank

Pecatonica – Kelly Williamson Mobil

Stillman Valley – Stillman Bank

Rochelle – Stillman Bank

Rockford – Kelly Williamson Mobil (Sandy Hollow and South Main locations) Stillman Bank

Rockton/Roscoe – Stillman Bank

Winnebago – Kelly Williamson Mobil • Snyder Pharmacy

ByronFest Bags Tournament set for July 9

The ByronFest Bags Tournament starts at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, and teams must be present at 10:30 a.m.

Prizes

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third placed teams. 1st – $275, 2nd – $150, 3rd – $75

Entry

If entry form is in by June 23, entry fee is $50 per team. After June 24, the entry fee is $60 per team, it includes two ByronFest wristbands, two beers and one team admission into the tournament.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. on July 10, for new teams if bracket has not been filled. Please make check payable to: ByronFest, P.O. Box 405, Byron, IL 61010.

Rules

Teams of two compete in a beanbag toss game. The tournament will be run using ACO (American Cornhole Organization) rule and regulations. Boxes are 4’x2’ and bags are 6”x6”, 1lb corn feed filled duck cloth.

No outside bags will be allowed in play. First teams to 21 points advance to the next round. It is a double elimination tournament. Must be 18 to play. The brackets will be set up at random (no seeding). For full list of rules, refer to www.americancornhole.com. A full explanation of rules will be announced before games begin Saturday.

ByronFest Idol competition new to ByronFest this year

New to ByronFest 2022 is ByronFest Idol. Starting May 26, and the following five weeks of June we will have ByronFest Idol at all different locations and will have a guest judge at each location.

There will be a maximum number of 10 people that will be able to compete per week and will compete in random order.

Karaoke will take place at 8 to 9 p.m. at selected locations each week and participants will need to arrive 20 minutes early to sign up. There is no cost to participate in ByronFest Idol.

Top three performers will have a brief introduction and perform two songs each on Saturday July 9, at the ByronFest Constellation Stage.

Each Winner will be awarded a prize: First – $300, Second – $200 and Third – $100!!

We are so excited to see all the talent.

ByronFest Parade steps off on Saturday, July 9 at 3 p.m.

The ByronFest Parade starts at Maple and Second Street, travels east on Second Street, north on Colfax, then east on Third Street.

Parade ends at Third and Market.

Be in the parade, free! Simply submit an application!

Line up begins at 1:30 p.m.

Line up staging: Maple and Second Street.