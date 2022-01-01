ByronFest 2022 coming up soon
Schedule of Events
Friday, July 8
5 to 8 p.m. – ByronFest Cacciatore Quilt Show at Byron Museum of History
5 p.m. to Midnight – Taste of ByronFest at Walnut and 2nd St.
5 p.m. to Midnight. – Beer Gardens at City Hall Parking Lot and Municipal Lot #1
5 to 9 p.m. – Magician: Magic Matt at Walnut and 2nd St.
5 p.m. to Midnight – Carnival Midway at Second Street and Union Street
6 p.m. to Midnight -Constellation Stage at Second Street and Washington Street
5 to Midnight – Byron Lions Club Stage at Municipal Lot #1
Saturday, July 9
8 a.m. 5K Run at Byron Forest Preserve
8 a.m. – Hib Reber Memorial Car Show – an event of the Hib Reber Memorial Car Show Committee
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – ByronFest Cacciatore Quilt Show at Byron Museum of History
11 a.m. – Bags Tournament at Municipal Lot #1
11 a.m. to Midnight – Carnival Midway at Second St. and Union Street
11 a.m. to Midnight – Taste of ByronFest at Walnut and 2nd Street
2 p.m. – Parade at 2nd St to Colfax to Third Street
Noon to 8 p.m. – Magician: Magic Matt at Walnut and 2nd St.
Noon to Midnight – Constellation Stage at Second Street and Washington Street
4 p.m. to Midnight. – Byron Lions Club Stage at Municipal Lot #1
11 a.m. to Midnight – Beer Gardens at City Hall Parking Lot and Municipal Lot #1
Sunday, July 10
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – ByronFest Cacciatore Quilt Show at Byron Museum of History
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Taste of ByronFest at Walnut and Second Street
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Beer Gardens at City Hall Parking Lot and Municipal Lot #1
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Carnival Midway at Second Street and Union Street
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Magician: Magic Matt at Walnut and Second Street
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Byron Lions Club Stage at Municipal Lot #1
Noon to 5 p.m. – Constellation Stage at 2nd St. and Washington Street
Noon and 3 p.m. – Bingo with the Mount Morris Moose
Stage schedule, carnival, admission
Friday, July 8
5 to 7 p.m. – Neil Dover
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Rollin Whiskey
10 p.m. to Midnight – Back Country Roads
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Flannel Daze
8 to 9 p.m. – Monroe
9:30 p.m. – Midnight – Sunset Strip
Saturday, July 9
4 to 7 p.m. – The Red Band
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Wait, What?
10 to Midnight – Trippin Billies
12 to 2:30 p.m. – Couch Coins
3 to 5 p.m. – O.G.M.C
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – ByronFest Idol
7 to 8:15 p.m. – Restless Road
9 to 10 p.m. – Old Soul Radio
10 to Midnight – Chico and the Man
Sunday, July 10
12 to 2:30 p.m. – Rock City Blues Band
3 to 5 p.m. – Saturday June
12 to 1 p.m. – Byron Dance Academy
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – JB Project
3:30 to 5 p.m. – Mike and Adam
ByronFest Carnival Midway
Back again this year, the carnival Mega Pass!
Weekend Mega Pass – $55 in advance; $65 at the festival
Day Mega Pass – $35 only at the festival!
Mega Pass provides unlimited rides and entry onto festival grounds. ByronFest wristband not required with a Mega Pass.
You can purchase your Mega Pass at the Byron Chamber of Commerce office at 232 W. Second Street in City Hall (upstairs), Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mega Pass advance cut off
Online purchases June 23 at noon
In-person July 7 at noon
Individual ride tickets will also be sold at the festival only for $1.25 a ticket!
We are excited to be working with All Around Amusements again this year.
Visit their website for a preview of the new rides, allaroundamusementsinc.com.
All Around Amusements will also be offering a Friends with Special Needs Program at ByronFest this year.
Any of our friends with special needs are invited to come to ByronFest on Sunday, July 10 9 to 11 a.m. and bring a friend to ride unlimited free rides. Please contact the Chamber office at 815-234-5500.
ByronFest wristbands available now
Purchase wristbands our Presale locations or online
Advance: $8 per wristband
Gate: $10 per wristband
Children ages 7 and under are free
Admission wristband included with all Mega Pass purchases.
Advance wristbands available until Noon on Thursday, July 7.
Admission wristbands required for: Beer Gardens
Entertainment Stages, Taste of ByronFest. No wristbands are required on Family Day.
Sunday, July 10.
Where to get wristbands
Byron
Byron Bank • Byron Chamber of Commerce
Felker Foods • Kelly Williamson Mobil
Snyder Pharmacy • Sterling Federal Bank
Stillman Bank
Davis Junction – Byron Bank
Mt. Morris – Kelly Williamson Mobil
Oregon – Merlin’s Greenhouse • Snyder Pharmacy
Stillman Bank
Pecatonica – Kelly Williamson Mobil
Stillman Valley – Stillman Bank
Rochelle – Stillman Bank
Rockford – Kelly Williamson Mobil (Sandy Hollow and South Main locations) Stillman Bank
Rockton/Roscoe – Stillman Bank
Winnebago – Kelly Williamson Mobil • Snyder Pharmacy
ByronFest Bags Tournament set for July 9
The ByronFest Bags Tournament starts at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, and teams must be present at 10:30 a.m.
Prizes
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third placed teams. 1st – $275, 2nd – $150, 3rd – $75
Entry
If entry form is in by June 23, entry fee is $50 per team. After June 24, the entry fee is $60 per team, it includes two ByronFest wristbands, two beers and one team admission into the tournament.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. on July 10, for new teams if bracket has not been filled. Please make check payable to: ByronFest, P.O. Box 405, Byron, IL 61010.
Rules
Teams of two compete in a beanbag toss game. The tournament will be run using ACO (American Cornhole Organization) rule and regulations. Boxes are 4’x2’ and bags are 6”x6”, 1lb corn feed filled duck cloth.
No outside bags will be allowed in play. First teams to 21 points advance to the next round. It is a double elimination tournament. Must be 18 to play. The brackets will be set up at random (no seeding). For full list of rules, refer to www.americancornhole.com. A full explanation of rules will be announced before games begin Saturday.
ByronFest Idol competition new to ByronFest this year
New to ByronFest 2022 is ByronFest Idol. Starting May 26, and the following five weeks of June we will have ByronFest Idol at all different locations and will have a guest judge at each location.
There will be a maximum number of 10 people that will be able to compete per week and will compete in random order.
Karaoke will take place at 8 to 9 p.m. at selected locations each week and participants will need to arrive 20 minutes early to sign up. There is no cost to participate in ByronFest Idol.
Top three performers will have a brief introduction and perform two songs each on Saturday July 9, at the ByronFest Constellation Stage.
Each Winner will be awarded a prize: First – $300, Second – $200 and Third – $100!!
We are so excited to see all the talent.
ByronFest Parade steps off on Saturday, July 9 at 3 p.m.
The ByronFest Parade starts at Maple and Second Street, travels east on Second Street, north on Colfax, then east on Third Street.
Parade ends at Third and Market.
Be in the parade, free! Simply submit an application!
Line up begins at 1:30 p.m.
Line up staging: Maple and Second Street.
A confirmation letter will be sent to you the week of ByronFest. Parade line-up number, directions, and other pertinent information will be included. If you have any questions, please contact the Byron Chamber of Commerce office at 815-234-5500. Thank you for helping make our parade a special event.