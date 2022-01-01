Chamber members gather for annual dinner, awards
Winnebago Chamber of Commerce members had a wonderful evening for our Annual Awards last week. Big thank you to our gracious hosts, The Brauer Barn, for providing such a beautiful venue, our sponsors and food vendors: Eickman’s Processing Co., Nancy’s Diner, Cimino’s Pizza Winnebago, Sullivans Foods, The Scoop, Flower Girls, LLC for the beautiful centerpieces, International Cultural Exchange Services/Wanda Cwiklo for the lovely dinnerware, Party Decorators Plus for the beautiful decor and all of our raffle basket donors.
A BIG welcome and thank you to our newest member Compass Photography for the incredible pictures capturing the evening!
Congratulations are in order for the evening’s winners!
• Business Of The Year: Nancy’s Diner
• Community Betterment: John Rowley
• One To Watch: Tiffany Heisler
Thank you to everyone that joined us!