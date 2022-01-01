Rockford Airport hosts ‘Fly on the Ford TriMotor’ event

BRUCE JACOBSEN PHOTO The Journal
Pictured left to right are Lee Ann, Jennifer, Neal, Lara, Cate, and Bruce Jacobsen. Neal’s family came in from Wilmette for a family flight that they reported was smoother than any airline flight they have ever taken. Neal is a licensed pilot and had the opportunity to co-pilot and fly the Tri-Motor. Bruce treated his younger brother and family. It was payback for extra cash borrowed by Bruce, long ago, to take his very first airplane ride that that was on a Ford Tri-Motor at an EAA Convention back when they were still held at Rockford Airport.
An EAA “Fly on the Ford” Tri-Motor event was held June 9-12 at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
As noted by the EAA this plane was, “Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.”
Current tour stops are being hosted by volunteers who are passionate about haring the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories. The weather was good as was attendance!