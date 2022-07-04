4 advisory boards devote time, effort to helping guide the village

By Bob Balgemann

The overseeing village board has four advisory committees and commissions made up of volunteer residents and elected officials, whose recommendations on a vast variety of subjects help that board make decisions to help guide the future of the community.

Specifically, they are the planning and economic development committee (PED), public improvement and safety committee (PISC), planning and zoning commission (P&Z) and liquor commission (LC).

Prior to each of their meetings, those panels receive packets containing detailed information, from Village Administrator James Richter II and staff. Those packets help those members take an advance look at what they’ll be considering that night.

There are times when one of those boards can show up for a meeting and not need much time to consider, and make recommendations, on those agenda items. But more often than not, it can take additional time, sometimes listening to applicants provide information for what staff already has supplied. And occasionally, they will discuss items among themselves, or with staff members at the meeting, before taking a vote.

The June 20 liquor commission (LC) meeting had one agenda item – other than approving minutes of their most recent session – and that was to open a new business at 1554 West Lane Road (Illinois 173). The packet was full of information detailing what the applicants, Ezio Marino and his father, Alberto, had prepared for the proposed deli-style restaurant, called Zo’s Deli and Slots, with six video gaming machines and alcoholic beverages being available

Ezio Marino was the only one of the applicants to address the commission and he first provided a brief look at the family background, starting with his parents who emigrated to the U.S. while young.

He and his brother are first-generation born here. Ezio Marino said he was married with three children and that he was “just looking for an opportunity to provide for the family. I think this business can be mutually beneficial” to both the village and his family. The goal is to make the former location of the Fashion Brow, which has been closed or vacant for about six months, a success.

The only question from commissioners was offered by Trustee Aaron Wilson, who asked what type of food they were looking at?

Marino referred him to the business plan, which provided a detailed look at the early days of preparing the proposal for the village, what would be there and a three-year revenue projection.

The preliminaries

Before the vote, village Administrative Assistant Penny Miller supplied commissioners with basic information about the proposal that was before them.

First of all, the Marinos applied for a Class A Liquor License since they wanted to open a new business at the West Lane Road location. And because it was new, she explained there had to be an increase in the number of available Class A licenses, from seven to eight.

A Class A Liquor License allows on-premises consumption and retail carryout in original packaging. The annual fee is $1,500.

Secondly was consideration for approving the new Class A license for that space. Both were covered in Ordinance 26-22, which was on the table that night.

In summation, she said staff was recommending approval of the ordinance subject to three conditions:

The dumpster used by the restaurant must be kept within a trash enclosure that was approved by village staff.

Holder of the license shall not construct any alterations to the exterior of the building, nor install signage, without first obtaining building permits from the village.

Issuance of the license is subject to the holder obtaining a certificate of occupancy before opening the restaurant. For occupancy to be approved, nny improvements required for occupancy first must be completed to the village’s satisfaction. Should the license holder fail to obtain a certificate of occupancy, that license shall become null and void.

In addition, staff would like to be sure the business looks nice from the outside, and the occupancy permit will assure that all safety measures will have been taken.

There were no questions of staff following her presentation.

Business plan

The Marinos’ business plan included an executive summary, which read in part:

“The name of the deli – Zo’s – is the nickname of Ezio, one of the owners. We expect to establish a loyal customer base with our quick and freshly made items at an affordable price, including sandwiches (breakfast and lunch), hot dogs, appetizers and desserts.

We also plan to have a bar offering an assortment of beers, wines and hard alcohol.

“Zo’s Deli & Slots expects to gain a solid market share in Machesney Park due to the partners’ industry experience and customer following, and our ability to effectively market and advertise for our specific target market and demographics.”

Neighboring businesses of Zo’s are Gamestop, GNC, Aspen Dental, CosmoProf and Venus Nail Salon, referred to as being “in the heart of Machesney Park,” with the high traffic flow being beneficial to the new business.

Also, Zo’s plans to create a “loyalty program to incentivize repeat customers.” And its goal is to have “an establishment where patrons can come in, have a delicious meal, a drink at the bar and play some of their favorite games.”

The business plan also provides information about start-up requirements for a new business.

There are costs, in the case of Zo’s being a total of $86,700 divided among legal, first month’s rent and security deposit, equipment and stationery, insurance, signage, fees for permits and licenses, start-up inventory and cost of upgrading the space such as plumbing and electrical work

Hours of operation will be in accordance with those specified in the village’s liquor ordinance. They are: Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight, and Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The food menu includes various breakfast items such as bagels with cream cheese, hash browns, tater tots, sausage, egg and pancake sandwich, ham, egg and cheese muffin, ham, egg and cheese croissant, and assorted donuts.

Luncheon items would be french fries, onion rings, chicken nuggets, nachos with cheese and jalapeno, soft pretzel and cheese, grilled cheese with swiss, cheddar and mozzarella, Black Forest ham, genoa salami, and provolone sandwich, smoked turkey and swiss sandwich, roast beef and cheese sandwich, traditional hotdog, nacho dog, cookies and brownies, and cannolis.

The drink and bar menu would include soft drinks, coffee, High Noon seltzer, White Claw hard seltzer, Truly Hard seltzer and Bud Light seltzer. Beers would be Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Blue Moon, Corona, Modelo, Busch Light, Amberbock and Summer Shandy.

Wines are planned to be Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet and White Zinfandel.

And hard alcohol offerings would include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Smirnoff, Jack Daniels, Jack Daniels Fire, Jim Beam, Captain Morgan, Bacardi, Malibu, Tequila Patron, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Crown Royal, Tangueray, Jameson and Jagermeister.

The business plan also featured a market analysis that included those working at any of the numerous, surrounding businesses as being potential customers “looking for a quick, affordable and quality meal.”

It continues, “We think our breakfast offerings will cater to customers looking to grab a quick bite before work. Our lunch options will cater to customers who may be on their lunch break and are looking for a convenient option. Frequenters of the building that we will do business in, as there are currently no dining options in the building/strip mall.”

Owners of the business said in the plan that they would work at building it up extensively, especially in the early stages. They expect to hire four or five employees to supplement their efforts “and to ensure that all customers are receiving great service and the best quality food possible.”

The management team will consist of the two owners, who will “make all pertinent decisions relating to the business.”

With no further discussion or questions the commission, in a unanimous voice vote, recommended approval of Ordinance 26-22. The positive recommendation was referred to the July 5 village board meeting.

Other advisories

The liquor commission membership includes Mayor Steve Johnson, who as the village’s chief executive officer also is the liquor commissioner. Members are village trustees Jake Schmidt, Joe Seipts and Wilson, and community representative Ike Trickie.

Here’s the current roster of each of the three other advisory boards, following Mayor Johnson’s recent appointments for the coming year:

Administration and Finance Committee, Trustee Schmidt, chairman; member Trustees Terri Bailey and Wilson, and community representatives Michael Simons, Ed Van Vleet and Frank Vitale.

Planning and Economic Development Committee, Trustee Seipts, chairman, member Trustees Erick Beck and James Kidd, and community representatives Jeanne Bailey, Amanda Miller and Trickie.

Planning and Zoning Commission, member commissioner Jay Alms, chairman, and member commissioners Jonathan Danielewicz, Jim Hankins, Scott Heidemann, Shane Klinger, Dan Pfluger and Jodi Stromberg. Village Planning and Zoning Manager Carrie Houston serves as staff for P&Z, preparing its monthly agendas, providing background information during those meetings and working with the commission on special projects, such as the current updating of the 1999 comprehensive plan.