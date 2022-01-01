Anderson Japanese Gardens announces 2022 Japanese Summer Festival

Anderson Japanese Gardens announces the return of the two-day Japanese Summer Festival, Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

The Festival features performances, exhibits, and interactive activities which celebrate Japanese traditions and cultural arts.

The Festival celebrates the rich traditions and culture of Japan through performances, exhibits, and family-friendly activities located within the uplifting setting of the Japanese Gardens.

Events begin daily at 10 a.m., starting with the popular Taiko drum performance at the Pavilion stage.

Performances, activities, and vendors include:

• Ho Etsu Taiko Drum Performance

• Koto Performance by the Chicago Koto Group

• Shodo, Japanese large brush calligraphy

• Iaido, Japanese swordsmanship

• Japanese Paper Making

• Kintsugi – Beauty for Brokenness

• Tangerine Mountain Imports & Designs

• Fast Food Anime

• And more…

Admission is free for Premium Garden Members. All performances and most activities are included with the price of admission.

Additional registration fee required for traditional tea ceremony. Tea ceremony advance registration is highly encouraged. Visit AndersonGardens.org for complete schedule, activities descriptions, and tea ceremony registration.

The Japanese Summer Festival is made possible by the generous support of Kikkoman, University of Wisconsin Madison, Napleton Auto Group, Aqua Aerobic Systems, Inc., Nicor Gas, Stillman Bank, UW Health, Steve and Andrea Jensen Family, and cultural partners Japanese Culture Center, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago, and The Japan America Society of Chicago.

July 30-31

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: 318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, Ill.

Admission: Free for Premium Gardens Members, $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students and military, free for children five and under

Food available for purchase from onsite vendors and Fresco at the Gardens.

Free parking. Overflow parking at UIC Rockford College of Medicine with free shuttle service to the Gardens

About Anderson Japanese Gardens

Located in Rockford, Illinois, Anderson Japanese Gardens has been recognized as one of the highest quality Japanese gardens in North America by Sukiya Living Magazine.

The 12-acre landscape leads guests through the Japanese garden essential elements of stone, landscape and water. Master craftsmanship and 16th century traditional architecture is found throughout the garden.