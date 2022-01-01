Byron Forest Preserve announces archery deer hunting lottery for fall 2022

The Byron Forest Preserve District will be holding a lottery for archery deer hunting at two District preserves this summer for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 archery seasons. A lottery drawing will be held to randomly select six hunters for archery season hunting permission at the District’s Howard Colman Hall Creek Preserve and at the Barrick Oaks Homestead Preserve. Entrants must be taxpayers to or residents within the Byron Forest Preserve District and at least 18 years of age before Oct. 1. Each site will be monitored by a District hunt manager. Three hunters will be allowed at each site. Prior game violations can exclude entrants from eligibility.

For an application to have your name in the random lottery drawing, please stop by the Jarrett Prairie Center at 7993 N. River Road.

You must have your application returned by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, to the front desk at the Jarrett Center. Only one application per entrant allowed.

No substitution for a winning applicant allowed, the name on the application will be the only allowed hunter.

The drawing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Jarrett Prairie Center. Each hunter will be assigned to one of the two preserves, the application will allow you to mark which of the two preserves is your first choice. Each preserve will have three hunters for a two-year term. After two years, the District will hold another lottery drawing. Lottery winners will be required to attend a pre-season meeting to go over rules, regulations, and preserve boundaries with a District hunt manager.

The Howard Colman Hall Creek Preserve is located in the northeast corner of the District, between Meridian Road and Weldon Road. Address is 12749 N. Weldon Road, Rockford, Ill. The Barrick Homestead Preserve is located north of Oak Grove Rd, immediately east of Tower Road. Address is 3494 East Oak Grove Road, Byron, Ill.