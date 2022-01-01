Vintage car owners will bring their pride and joys to show off to other collectors and enthusiasts at the Cars on Main show in downtown Pecatonica on Saturday, July 23. Cars on Main is a community not-for-profit event showcasing automobiles of all types from classic to modern. If it has wheels we want to show it off. Free admission, $500 cash exhibition giveaways, $5 food coupon to all entries, dash plaques to the first 100 entries, 50/50 raffle, music by 3D Sound, awards at 3 p.m., and vehicle entry fee $23 day of show.