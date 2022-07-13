Illinois State Police Arrest Pecatonica Police Sergeant

On July 13, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 officials arrested Jeffrey Stacy, a 54-year-old Pecatonica Police Sergeant, for Electronic Harassment (Class B Misdemeanor), 2 counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony), two counts of Intimidation (Class 3 Felony), and two counts of Disorderly Conduct (Class C Misdemeanor).

In March 2022, the Chief of Pecatonica Police Department requested the Illinois State Police (ISP), Zone 2, to investigate multiple allegations of criminal conduct by an on-duty Pecatonica Police Sergeant, Jeffrey Stacy.

After a thorough investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on July 13, 2022 in Winnebago County for Stacy’s arrest.

Stacy subsequently surrendered himself to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. Stacy has been released on a $50,000 bond, 10 percent apply.