Multi-county dog show award winners for 2022 4-H fair
This year’s multi-county dog show was held at Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon Saturday, June 25. This is the fifth year that Carroll, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties have participated in a multi-county show.
Twenty-eight 4-H members competed in this year’s show.
Show results
DeKalb Champion Junior Showmanship Lillian Sanderson, Lee
Lee Champion Junior Showmanship Genevieve Seeley, Franklin Grove
Reserve Lee Champion Junior Showmanship, Brandon Dismore, Leland
Lee Champion Senior Showmanship Grace Anderson, Rockford
Ogle Champion Junior Showmanship Zoe Swank, Rockford
Reserve Ogle Champion Junior Showmanship Charli DeShazo, Rochelle
Ogle Champion Senior Showmanship Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Reserve Ogle Champion Senior Showmanship Kyle Miller, Mount Morris
Whiteside Champion Junior Showmanship Gracie Witmer, Sterling
Reserve Whiteside Champion Junior Showmanship Alyssa Galloway, Galt
Whiteside Champion Senior Showmanship Dante Ketelsen, Fulton
Reserve Whiteside Champion Senior Showmanship Lara Bielema, Fulton
Overall Champion Junior Showmanship Gracie Witmer, Sterling
Overall Champion Senior Showmanship Dante Ketelsen, Fulton
Champion Junior Care & Grooming Riley Manon, Dixon
Reserve Champion Junior Care & Grooming Alyssa Galloway, Galt
Champion Senior Care & Grooming Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Reserve Champion Senior Care & Grooming Dante Ketelsen, Fulton
Champion Agility on Leash (8”) Makayla Williams, Byron
Reserve Champion Agility on Leash (8”) Charli DeShazo, Rochelle
Champion Agility on Leash (12”) Brandon Dismore, Leland
Reserve Champion Agility on Leash (12”) Zoe Swank, Rockford
Champion Agility on Leash (16”) Katlyn Miller, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Agility on Leash (16”) Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Champion Agility off Leash (12”) Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Champion Agility off Leash (16”) Grace Anderson, Rockford
Reserve Champion Agility off Leash (16”) Kyle Miller, Mount Morris
Champion Beginner Novice I Class Grant Zimmerman, Ohio
Reserve Champion Beginner Novice I Class Gracie Witmer, Sterling
Champion Beginner Novice II Class Mason Krum, Morrison
Reserve Champion Beginner Novice II Class Lucas Odle, Paw Paw
Champion Pre-Novice Class Katlyn Miller, Mount Morris
Reserve Champion Pre-Novice Class Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Champion Novice Class Grace Anderson, Rockford
Champion Graduate Novice Class Kyle Miller, Mount Morris
Champion Open Class Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Champion Rally Novice Delaney Kuehl, Sterling
Reserve Champion Rally Novice Charli DeShazo, Rochelle
Champion Rally Intermediate Molly Ziegler, Oregon
Reserve Champion Rally Intermediate Alyssa Galloway, Galt
Champion Costume Class Grant Zimmerman, Ohio
Reserve Champion Costume Class Brandon Dismore, Leland