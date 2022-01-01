 

Multi-county dog show award winners for 2022 4-H fair

Posted by / In Tempo

OGLE COUNTY EXTENSION PHOTO Tempo
Molly Ziegler, of Oregon, shows her dog during the 4-H Multi-County Dog Show.

This year’s multi-county dog show was held at Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon Saturday, June 25.  This is the fifth year that Carroll, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties have participated in a multi-county show.

Twenty-eight 4-H members competed in this year’s show.

Show results

DeKalb Champion Junior Showmanship Lillian Sanderson, Lee

Lee Champion Junior Showmanship Genevieve Seeley, Franklin Grove

Reserve Lee Champion Junior Showmanship, Brandon Dismore, Leland

Lee Champion Senior Showmanship Grace Anderson, Rockford

Ogle Champion Junior Showmanship Zoe Swank, Rockford

Reserve Ogle Champion Junior Showmanship Charli DeShazo, Rochelle

Ogle Champion Senior Showmanship Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Reserve Ogle Champion Senior Showmanship Kyle Miller, Mount Morris

Whiteside Champion Junior Showmanship Gracie Witmer, Sterling

Reserve Whiteside Champion Junior Showmanship Alyssa Galloway, Galt

Whiteside Champion Senior Showmanship Dante Ketelsen, Fulton

Reserve Whiteside Champion Senior Showmanship Lara Bielema, Fulton

Overall Champion Junior Showmanship Gracie Witmer, Sterling

Overall Champion Senior Showmanship Dante Ketelsen, Fulton

Champion Junior Care & Grooming Riley Manon, Dixon

Reserve Champion Junior Care & Grooming Alyssa Galloway, Galt

Champion Senior Care & Grooming Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Reserve Champion Senior Care & Grooming Dante Ketelsen, Fulton

Champion Agility on Leash (8”) Makayla Williams, Byron

Reserve Champion Agility on Leash (8”) Charli DeShazo, Rochelle

Champion Agility on Leash (12”) Brandon Dismore, Leland

Reserve Champion Agility on Leash (12”) Zoe Swank, Rockford

Champion Agility on Leash (16”) Katlyn Miller, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Agility on Leash (16”) Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Champion Agility off Leash (12”) Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Champion Agility off Leash (16”) Grace Anderson, Rockford

Reserve Champion Agility off Leash (16”) Kyle Miller, Mount Morris

Champion Beginner Novice I Class Grant Zimmerman, Ohio

Reserve Champion Beginner Novice I Class Gracie Witmer, Sterling

Champion Beginner Novice II Class Mason Krum, Morrison

Reserve Champion Beginner Novice II Class Lucas Odle, Paw Paw

Champion Pre-Novice Class Katlyn Miller, Mount Morris

Reserve Champion Pre-Novice Class Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Champion Novice Class Grace Anderson, Rockford

Champion Graduate Novice Class Kyle Miller, Mount Morris

Champion Open Class Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Champion Rally Novice  Delaney Kuehl, Sterling

Reserve Champion Rally Novice  Charli DeShazo, Rochelle

Champion Rally Intermediate Molly Ziegler, Oregon

Reserve Champion Rally Intermediate Alyssa Galloway, Galt

Champion Costume Class Grant Zimmerman, Ohio

Reserve Champion Costume Class Brandon Dismore, Leland

 
 
 
Buy Viagra Overnight Delivery USA.