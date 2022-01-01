Pec Rotary Club announces new officers
Pecatonica Rotary recently installed their new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Mary Osborn will serve as president of the club, following the previous president, Nord Swanstrom. Nord will remain Foundation chairperson for the club. Sue Franzen Schomber has assumed secretary duties, and Penny Bryant now serves as president elect.
Pecatonica Rotary meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at noon. For more information about joining, please see the Facebook page: Pecatonica Rotary Club #3085 District 6420.