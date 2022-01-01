Rockford man charged with attempted first degree murder; found deceased after stand-off

On Tuesday, July 12, at approximately 12:05 p.m., the Rockford Police Department responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 12th Street for reports of shots fired and a shooting victim lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition at the time of this release.

During the investigation, officers were advised that a 31-year-old male, later identified as Michael Willis, reportedly shot the victim and then subsequently left in a vehicle.

Minutes later, Willis returned and proceeded to shoot towards the victim again. He then entered his residence in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue, where he remained.

After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charges listed below for Willis.

Michael Willis, 31, Rockford Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Over the next few hours after the shooting, Rockford Police officers, the Crisis Co-Response Team, Rockford Police negotiators, Rockford Police SWAT, and Rockford Police detectives, attempted to make contact with Willis and had limited contact with him throughout the afternoon.

After an extended period with no communication from Willis, Rockford Police SWAT entered the residence, and located Willis deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.