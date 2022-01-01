Earlier this month, the Ski Broncs waterski team competed in the Central Region Tournament in Rock Island, Ill. The team took home a tough sixth place finish and several of our skiers also completed individually with great results: 180 swivel- Lily 1st, Ava, 2nd, Sydnee 4th, 360 swivel- Maleah 2nd, Trinity 5th, Jump- Andrew 3rd, Strap Doubles- Lily and Brennan 3rd, Jason and Madison 11th Several Members also participated in the Sunday Night Backwater Gamblers show following the tournament partaking in a 25-girl ballet line, swivel acts, pyramid act and strap Doubles and conventional doubles.