Two annual chicken broast events support Garden Prairie park

“The twice a year chicken broast pays for the park,” said Gabriel Nevel. “Without this happening two times a year, we wouldn’t be able to keep it open or pay for upkeep and repair.

“I’ve been helping since I was 10. My parents brought me here when I was six. We are serving half chicken and ears of corn.”

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” said Gabriel’s father, Keith. “This pays for buying insurance. We try to keep the park safe. We can always use more help on the day of the chicken broast. We work our butts off here.”

The park is owned by the Garden Prairie Improvement Association (GPIA). It is open to the public and holds a baseball diamond, a playground, and a pavilion.

GPIA president Paul Curtis said, “People come from all over for our chicken broasts. Some come out from Chicago. These are our annual fundraising events. We hold one at the end of July and another near the end of August. They pay the real estate taxes, gas and electric utilities, and maintenance. We do this twice annually; our next chicken broast will be Aug. 21.

“We have a poster from 1957 advertising the ninth chicken broast with tractor pulls, a carnival, and contests. This is a private park. We do not receive public funding. Bonus Township takes care of the mowing.”

The twice a year chicken broast pays for the upkeep of the park in Garden Prairie. Guests receive a quarter or a half broasted chicken, one ear of sweet corn, some cucumber salad and potato chips. Guests can also purchase soda, lemonade or water, and a slice of pie a la mode. Without this happening two times a year, they wouldn’t be able to keep it open or pay for upkeep and repair. The gas grill was updated from charcoal to gas in 1991 and re-mortared a couple of years ago.

“We’re doing this for swings,” said Julie Pilgerim. “If anyone wants to donate some playground equipment…”

“I made the cucumber salad this year,” said Alice Siete-Nevel. “I used five bushels of cucumbers, half a bushel of peppers, and half a bushel of onions. We brought 20 containers of cucumber salad and we will still run out.

“I’ve been helping with this event since the ’80s. The current playground equipment was here when I came here in 1985. The Boy Scouts always help. We could always need more volunteers on the day of the chicken broast. We work our butts off here.”

Volunteer Kathy McKnight said, “All of the money we raise each year goes towards the upkeep of the park. We do two chicken broasts each year and we have been holding them for over 60 years. Families who have not seen each other in months will come and meet, and eat, and chat.

“Everyone should come out and enjoy our chicken on Aug. 21.”

The price for a half chicken plus sides is $12 per person. Drinks and dessert are extra.