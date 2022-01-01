Byron Rotary Club helps fund mural

Rotary Club of Byron is proud to be one of the sponsors of “Tiger Lillies” by renowned Rockford artist Lisa Frost.

This building-sized mural is being designed on Walnut Street across from Byron Bank in downtown Byron. The Tiger Lily represents wealth, positivity and pride, while the mural encompasses the wonders of nature, and the river that runs through Byron.

“Byron Rotary is always looking for ways to improve the community we serve,” newly installed club President Dr. Amanda Jennings said.

“Not only does this mural highlight our downtown business community, it represents the camaraderie that exists between our businesses and the many service organizations in town.”

The mural was designed and is being painted by nationally recognized artist and Rockford native Lisa Frost.

The owner of Lisa Frost Studio, Frost is dedicated to using her art to give back to the larger community.

A public and private school art educator, Frost’s paintings and murals can be seen throughout northern Illinois. In addition to other accolades, Frost was a 2021 Visual Artist of the Year nominee.