Hononegah School Board prepares for 100-year anniversary; welcomes new Board member, staff at BOE meeting

Homecoming is a time to reflect on memories of high school years. Hononegah Community High School has classes that span generations starting back to 100 years ago.

Superintendent, Mike Dugan outlined plans for a special celebration during Homecoming week at the July school board meeting.

He said that there will be a bonfire being organized on Sept. 22; following the long time tradition of powder puff games and a pep rally. Former alumni from specific graduating years including those from 1966 and 1967 have reserved tent space as a chance to reunite. Hononegah’s HOPE Foundation is treating everyone to a firework display starting at 9:30 p.m .after the homecoming game on Friday night.

“We are very proud to be part of the planning of the 100th anniversary celebration and being part of all of it,” Dugan said.

Dugan also reported on work and projects being done at HCHS.

Tennis court construction is on schedule. The fence was installed the week prior to the BOE meeting and surfacing has begun. Irrigation lines have been replaced on the practice field. The former tennis court lot and the runway lot behind the visitor stand area has been sealcoated.

Roof resurfacing on the school is nearing completion. District drive replacement is on schedule.

Greenhouse heating and ventilation systems are being replaced.

Components for the trophy case are awaiting installation. Special education classrooms now have new cabinets.

The second phase of the Food Labs remodel has begun.

Cafeteria tables and cardio lab equipment have been delayed because of supply chain issues.

Dr. Kendra Asbury, Director of Human Resources at HCHS reviewed end of year employee recognition for years of service, annual insurance renewal, insurance open enrollment, (on the employee navigator platform), and contracts being prepared for Skyward for the 21-22 school year. She listed open positions at the school of Significance: One year French/Spanish LOA, math, two paraprofessionals, and a science LOA.

Asbury spoke about a recent job fair that was held. “Each person goes through the application process and specific dates go the into “EvaluWise Learning Management System.”

“Lots of interviews have been done for open certified and staffing positions,” Asbury said.

Evan Schoepski has been appointed to fill the Board of Education seat left by the resignation of Fred Hasse. Schoepski is working on the “Enrollment, Growth and Development” committee.

Andrew Walter was named as the Assistant Director of Athletics. Walter thanked the board for approving his new position. “I am really excited for this opportunity that you have given me, “Walter said.

Anrew Piske is the new Director of Technology.

A behavior consulting service agreement was formed with “Love Your Classroom “,LLC. Love Your Classroom was founded in 2018 by Lani Lawson who is a board certified Behavior Analyst. She consults with school systems to help educators learn more about student behavior. Lawson is a former educator whose passion is helping schools thrive by integrating behavioral research into each unique district culture. Lawson helps teachers to “Thrive instead of just survive by learning how to avoid teacher burnout.

The board voted to move forward with various items on the consent agenda. Various food-related contracts were approved. Contract renewals were approved in a number of areas.

A donation of $1,000 was gifted to the Booster Club.

Under new business all of the handbooks that are related to the school received approval for additions to each. The board also approved the Waste Management trash agreement.

Lunch fees were increased for both students and adults, applying to the 2022-2023 school year. Students will now pay $3.30 and the adult fee is $4.

Approval was given to send the HCHS Girls Cross Country team on an overnight student trip to Missouri.

The board is taking action on a resolution authorizing a request to intervene for the 2021 Highlander Village Station Property Tax Appeal.

The board voted to designate Superintendent Dugan to sign off on financial statements of the district.

A public budget hearing has been set to happen on Wednesday, Sept.21 at 7 p.m.