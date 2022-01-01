Lady Tigers set for new attack Big Northern

By Christopher Johnson

Continuing the work that began a little over two seasons ago, the Byron Lady Tigers seem set to serve upsets to many would-be-challengers in the Big Northern Conference.

Coming out of the 2019-2020 volleyball season, a lot of things were different for many high school athletes. Environmental factors influenced how the game was played.

Since the slowdown to indoor activity began, Byron started working on getting back to the form that yielded multiple Regional and Sectional visits over a span of just a few years.

With a win-loss record slipping back above the break-even point during the 2021-2022 fall sports season, the Lady Tigers hope to get the chance to keep going in a positive direction.

There have been some difficulties which the Lady Tigers have worked through as an organization since this year’s crop of seniors first laced up in their freshman season.

Four seasons ago, the Lady Tigers closed the campaign at nine under. A season later they took back two games to finish seven away from the split-season level-water mark.

Practice for this year’s regular campaign is already underway. Many varsity representatives already began a summer readiness program, in anticipation of the start of the new year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Byron will get its first shot at playing. At this point, match one of the 2022 game session is slated to be against Northwest Upstate Illini member and easterly neighbor, West Carroll.

Some of the early games of the new year for Byron as well as other area programs, such as Stillman Valley and Oregon, tip-offs will occur in a non head-to-head capacity.

The conference battles won’t really get started until the early days into September. That is when most Big Northern opponents run into their first season familiar.

Byron will get the chance to be home when the Big Northern matches commence and they will invite in one of their longest-storied area rivals.

Winnebago is set to visit on Saturday, Sept. 10 and the Lady Indians will involve themselves with early morning action. It will be game one of the early conference season and it is scheduled to begin around 9am.

The Byron Lady Tigers schedule, as featured on digital interface sites such as Maxpreps, begins at home against Winnebago on the second Saturday in September, but quickly takes a turn to the road through the first few early conference matches of the near year.

Genoa-Kingston, Oregon and Stillman Valley will all get their first looks at Byron and, at the same time, offer the Lady Tigers the chance they have been waiting for, to take a crack at some of those teams which have had their way with them, in recent season’s memory.

Followers of Lady Tigers volleyball are able to keep tabs on how well the team is doing through the season, here in the Tempo Newspaper as well as online through school-supported sites.

Stillman Valley also is setting up for its season premiere. Practice for the Lady Cardinals new year of games is underway with the final rosters still being sorted through, ahead of game one.