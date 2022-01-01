The Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday, Aug. 18 the for the new “Eye of the Tiger Lily” mural by Lisa Frost. The artist, as well as representatives from the City of Byron and our sponsors, Rotary Club of Byron, Fehr Graham, Byron Bank, Loomis International, Stillman Bank and Weezy’s Sports Bar and Grill, were on hand to officially recognize the City’s first downtown mural. Many hours, 30 gallons of paint and 50 paint brushes were required to create what we think is the perfect addition to our downtown community.