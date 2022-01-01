Winnebago graduate serving on USS The Sullivans

Petty Officer 2nd Class Micah Sergent, a native of Winnebago, Ill., is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Sergent, a 2018 graduate of Winnebago High School, is serving as a fire controlman and technician specialist responsible for working in the Combat Information Center and operating the ship’s radar system.

“Being on The Sullivans is a great opportunity for people that are trying to make a claim for themselves in the world,” said Sergent. “It gives us a lot of training for civilian jobs.”

According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II.

The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24;

Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942.