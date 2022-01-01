Yunk receives plenty of support in his run for sheriff

“I have been a proud member of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for the past 33 years and consider myself a servant leader,” said Scott Yunk. “We have focused on integrity and service for the community and thus have earned the trust and respect of those that we serve. Although no one is perfect, our department holds itself to a high standard in order to continue to maintain the respect and confidence of our residents.

“Boone County is a wonderful area to live and raise your family and our department plays a vital role in ensuring that it remains that way. I have been fortunate to work closely with our deputies, correction officers, and support staff for many years. We have supported each other through challenges, celebrations, and tragedies.

“I have been able to listen to, work with and witness the amazing men and women that make up the Boone County Sheriff’s department. I want to ensure that our department continues to focus on the culture that we have created. I have confidence in our staff and leaders and I would be honored to lead them as their Sheriff.

“I have been fortunate to work for an organization that has had a good solid foundation set. Because of the strength of several individuals that came before me, this department has continued to improve every year since I arrived in 1988. With the ever-changing challenges of law enforcement today, it is essential that we continue to invest in training and grow as a department.

“True growth takes place when presented with challenges and things become difficult. My goals include maintaining a supportive transparent structure with good communication and feedback. This will ensure that our deputies will continue to serve with integrity and maintain the high ethical-moral standards that our community expects and deserve. The department will continue to ensure that deputies will treat all people with respect and kindness so we can continue to serve the Boone County community to the best of our ability.”

“Scott Yunk has the qualifications, integrity and leadership skills that are critical to protecting the citizens of Boone County. He demonstrated early in his career that he had the determination, the passion and the ability to lead and help others grow and succeed. Scott Yunk is clearly the best choice to serve as our next Sheriff of Boone County,” says former Boone County Sheriff Duane Wirth.

“For the five years I served as Rockford Police Chief,” said former Chief Dan O’Shea. “

I enjoyed a tremendous working relationship with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Whenever we needed something, Scott Yunk was our go-to guy. With his experience, qualifications and passion, Scott Yunk is the best choice to be the next Boone County Sheriff.”

Former BNHS teacher Troy Yunk said, “At a young age, our parents instilled in us the importance of being involved in our community. Our family is very proud that my brother, Scott, chose to be a law enforcement officer and serve the citizens of Boone County. After several years of serving on the sheriff’s department, Scott Yunk will be a strong leader as our next sheriff. His education, experience, and work ethic are second to none. He will continue to keep Boone County safe and be an outstanding representative for the people of Boone County.”

“I have called Boone County home my entire life and I’ve always felt safe thanks to people like Scott Yunk. From participating in 4-H to coaching basketball, to serving in the Sheriff’s Office for more than three decades, Scott is one of the most well-rounded people I’ve ever met. And I’ve enjoyed watching his family grow to become passionate supporters of our community, too. There is no candidate more fitting to be our next sheriff than Scott Yunk. I’m voting for Scott,” said lifelong Boone County resident Butch Peters.’

Many more community leaders of Winnebago, McHenry, and Boone Counties as well residents of Boone County have had numerous observations and good opinions to add to the recommendations above.