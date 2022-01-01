Pec Police Chief formally accepts leadership role

This Tuesday, Sept. 20, as Members of the Pecatonica Village Board gather in regular session, veteran police officer and newly-appointed Police Chief Mike Mund presents his report on how things are going within the village’s limits.

Mund has been learning the role of being the village’s chief executive safety officer since the late spring decision by former Police Chief Bob Smith to exit his post.

In 2002, Mund began being a presence on throughways across the Village of Pecatonica.

He had been serving in a majority, part-time capacity, during his double-decades stint as a patrol officer, splitting time in Cherry Valley and Pecatonica during the past 20 years.

When the Pecatonica Village Board was made aware that Chief Bob Smith was calling it a day, Mund said the former village’s top safety officer had already begun teaching and providing guidance to him, in attempts to forge a smooth transition.

“I’ve had about 30 years patrol experience. I was ready to jump in, feet first. But, the admin side was something I knew I would have to learn even better. When I had a concern, I’d call Bob.”

Mund said the amount of respect he feels for former Police Chief Bob Smith really helped make the decision to accept his new duties, a much more comfortable choice.

“Bob was the working Chief. He did a great job with that. When I worked in the Coroner’s Office I learned a little about the political side of the job. But I never had the ‘Buck Stops Here’ position until now.”

It’s meant a lot of learning and spending time hitting the books. The Aug. 16, formally-appointed Police Chief said meeting and interacting with Pecatonica residents and visitors has made his job additionally enjoyable.

“My family has been here since 2008, so I’ve had the opportunity to get to know many people in town already. My daughter was a three-sport athlete at Pecatonica High School, so I am very connected to the community.”

The long-time Westlake resident explained that being from the area and working in the village as a patrol officer over the past two decades has helped him understand the needs of the community.

Mund said he and his team of patrol officers will continue to do what needs to be done, when it has to be done.

As Police Chief duties begin with preparing the annual Budget. The Department’s Chief Executive Officer bares the responsibility of assuring funds are asked for, for needed community protection.

In addition to preparing and presenting the annual Budget, Mund said he will also be working on expanding the department.

“We are currently looking for officers who would like to work in the Village of Pecatonica in a full or part-time capacity.”

Citizens who are interested in joining the team of village protectors are encouraged to apply. Pay for the position has gone up, and Mund said that’s how it should be.

“With Village Board support we were able to get our officers paid better. Part-time officers are starting at $25.00 an hour, with full-time patrol officers being paid comparably to what other departments pay their officers.”