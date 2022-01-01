‘Placemaking’ agreement between Loves Park, Chamber approved

Loves Park aldermen gave the okay to two resolutions at the Aug. 29 city council meeting:

• A resolution was approved authorizing Mayor Greg Jury “to sign a contract with the Parks Chamber of Commerce for ‘placemaking’ in the Parks District.” (The resolution notes, in explanation of the term ‘placemaking: Placemaking will consist of three priority initiatives; Place Mapping, Place Blueprint, and Place Storytelling.’’

Cost to the city for this one-year agreement with the Parks Chamber of Commerce will not exceed $69,500 for this Parks District No. 1 “Placemaking” – “the I-90/East Riverside Blvd. Corridor.”

There are three “priority initiatives involved: Place Mapping, Blueprint, and Place Storytelling in order to “implement strategies and to ensure achievement of priority objectives set the the city and the chamber from eime to time.”

Additionally, “any fundraising, sponsorships, or grants received by the Chamber will off-set costs associated with Placemaking in the City.”

• A second resolution that authorizes the Director of Community Development and Public Works “to seek funding through a grant application to the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) for Phase 2 of the North Second St./Illinois 251 Streetscape Improvement Project” was passed.

The following information is also listed in the resolution”

“Placemaking and development require a great deal of forward-thinking and thorough planning. Every crucial aspect of an environment is under the effect of how its layout is planned. Considerations for Placemaking should include key infrastructure for both commerce and healthy living; however, one usually eclipses the other.

Municipalities often plan in silos, without a holistic approach that is (1) coordinated across municipal boundaries and (2) co-created with regional leaders and citizens, including private-sector property and building owners.

As a result, regions are often disjointed and don’t realize their potential as neither ‘Magnetic Destinations’ nor as productive and thriving centers of prosperity.

“The mission of Placemaking in The Parks is to cultivate a thriving economy

and prosperity for all citizens in the City of Loves Park and Village of Machesney Park by co-creating and implementing holistic Placemaking strategies that guide the growth and development of Districts into Magnetic Destinations for commerce and healthy living.”

• The second resolution that was approved authorized the Director of Community Development & Public Works to seek funding through a grant application to the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) for the Phase 2 of the North Second Street (IL251) Streetscape Improvement Project.

Between August 16 and 22, the fire department report noted one rubbish fire response; 72 EMT responses; one water or ice-related rescue; one electrical wiring or equipment problem; eight public service assistance responses; four dispatched, cancelled enroute calls; one false alarm response; and three unintentional system (no fire) responses.

Per the weekly police department report covering the week of August 14, the department received 515 calls for service, 169 arrests made, and six accidents responded to be officers.

The water department report noted service digs at 7419 Venus Ct., 7023 Thomas Dr., and 5363 Pebble Creek Tr.; a water service report for 5936 Windy Knoll Ct. (Roto-Rooter excavation); and a water hydrant replacement on the southeast corner of Coachlite Tr. and Squire Ln. Employees also assisted street department workers with a storm sewer repair.

One ordinance, first reading, was approved “establishing rules for alderpersons to attend meetings by video or audio conferencing.”