Stillman Valley seniors earn the honor of Rural/Small Town Recognition Award

Stillman Valley High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

SVHS Seniors Philip Broski, Sophia Morrison and Nick Youman have earned the honor of Rural/Small Town Recognition Award by the College Board National Recognition Program.

“We are honored to celebrate Philip, Sophia, and Nicholas for earning this exemplary recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said SVHS Principal, Leslie Showers, “Recognition of this caliber is yet another reason why these students will stand out to elite universities during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.