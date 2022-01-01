Stuff the Bus

Byron Bank hosted a “Stuff-A-Bus” school supply campaign this summer. Mary Morgan Elementary School was awarded several backpacks for students in need of supplies. The backpacks were stuffed with various items including notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, glue, markers, etc. Mary Morgan Elementary School is very thankful for Byron Bank’s generosity again this school year. Pictured (left to right) Mr. Steve Stewart, Assistant Principal at MMES, Mrs. Sarah Hogan, Principal at MMES, Ms. Samantha Ciaccio, Byron Bank, Mr. Brent Baker, President of Byron Bank, and Mr. Buster Barton, Superintendent at Byron CUSD 226.