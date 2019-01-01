Danny’s Gone Rogue entertains seniors at 50 North Christmas event

By Jean Seegers

REPORTER

Seniors and music lovers of any age had a bit of a craic at the 50 North Senior Activity Center’s Irish Christmas music event held at the Rockton Community Center 302 W. Main St., in Rockton on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

In case you aren’t up on your Irish vocabulary, craic (pronounced crack) is an Irish word meaning fun, gossip, entertainment. Danny McDade of Danny’s Gone Rogue was there to provide it all.

McDade and his sidekick Ted, playing guitar, harmonica and violin. Lively jigs, traditional Christmas songs and interactive music kept the enthusiastic crowd singing along.

McDade’s grandfather and other family members grew up in Donegal, Ireland, and immigrated to America, settling in the Detroit area.

Danny McDade now lives in Rockford and is a well-known musician and big promoter of Irish music, culture and dance. “There are new trends in Irish music today. It’s becoming more popular,” he said.

The 50 North Christmas holiday event was sponsored by First National Bank. The senior group meets the first and third Tuesday each month, from 1 pm to 4 pm, at the community center. Gail Daer is the group’s entertainment coordinator.

A variety of topics and entertainment choices are presented: During the past year, computer safety tips; historical re-enactment programs; bingo and crafts were available. Daer taught a group to play Bunco on a recent Tuesday gathering.

One of the founders of 50 North, Dianne La Forge said they have recently joined with a Rockford senior group, “Recycled Teen Agers” that promotes bus trips. A list of day-trips will be in the 2020 schedule.

LaForge said bingo is a big hit at the center and will be continued next year. Speakers, bus trips, musical entertainment, games and a special St. Patrick’s Day Craft event are on the list for the new year.

For more information about 50 North, go to HYPERLINK “mailto:50northactivitycenter@gmail.com” 50northactivitycenter@gmail.com, or call 815-624-4448