Trustees discuss option of levying taxes for public roads, infrastructure on March ballot

By Jean Seegers

REPORTER

During the Committee of the Whole portion of the Roscoe Village meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, trustees discussed asking Village constituents to approve a non-Home Rule Retailers Occupation Tax and a Non-Home Rule Service Occupation Tax, (A 1 % sales tax). The question would appear on the March, 2020 ballot.

The funds would be used exclusively for road and infrastructure improvements such as sidewalks, lights etc. There would be a Sunset Clause added, meaning there would be a provision within the law that would cease to have affect after a specific date unless legislation action is take to extend the law.

According to Village Administrator Scott Sanders, items such as groceries, medicines, and titled vehicles would not be taxed. “The tax would apply to restaurants, merchandise and gasoline.”

Sanders said a lot of roads in the Village are in need of repair and it is expensive. “People need to understand that Roscoe roads are not in good shape and need to be fixed.”

“We are currently a percent behind neighboring communities,” Village President Mark Szula said.

The issue will be discussed further at the next Village meeting, Dec. 17.

Also discussed was recommendation to the Board for approval of a memorandum of Understanding to the labor agreement between the Village and the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council amending Section 12.1 Holidays and Section 19.3, Health and Life Insurance costs. Trustees voted 3/3 meaning there was no recommendation. The issue will move on for further discussion at the next Board meeting.

The Board of Trustees approved an appropriation Ordinance of $124,800 for the purchase of large vehicles for the Public Works Dept. A resolution was introduced declaring some of the equipment surplus and authorizing its sale at auction or trade-in toward the purchase of new equipment, specifically a 2008 Toolcat 5600 T valued at $17,000. Trustees then approved the authorization of a 2019 Bobcat S595 T4 Skid-Steer equipped with snow pusher attachment for the amount of $42,870. ($25,870 with the Toolcat Trade-in.)

Trustees approved the trade-in or auction of surplus equipment for the purchase of a 2014 Ford F550 valued at $38,000.

Also approved was the purchase of a 2019 Ford F250 fully equipped for snow clearance operations for the amount of $39,729.

Approval was given for authorizing the purchase of a 2020 Ford F250 extended cab with service body equipped for snow clearing for the quoted amount of $48,736.

Trustees approved travel expenses including hotel and per diem for Detective Sam Hawley to attend ALERRT Training at the Springfield Police Academy, Dec. 16-20, 2019 in the amount of $628,05. Chief Evans said Hawley will receive medical tactical triage training. The Harlem Roscoe Fire Dept. will also be sending a trainee. Hawley and the Fire Dept. representative will train the rest of their departments when they return.

Sanders reported on preparations for the Roscoe Hometown Holiday celebration, which will take place Dec. 14, 4 to 7 p.m., on Main St. in Roscoe. The holiday event blends the village’s Christmas tribute with Elev815’s Count Down to Christmas. Music, food trucks, entertainment and a visit from Santa are on the evening’s agenda.

President Szula appointed Christina LaBree as the Roscoe Village Clerk beginning Nov. 5, 2019, replacing Lori Taylor. La Bree will be on the ballot for the position in the 2021 election,

The next Village meeting and Committee of the Whole meeting will take place Dec. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m.