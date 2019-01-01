Sobos riding wave ahead of holiday games

By Chris Johnson

The South Beloit Sobos boys’ basketball team opened the weekend having won four games in a row and touting a season mark of two games over .500. It is good enough for a tie for second in the Northeastern.

However, there haven’t been many head-to-head matches played in the Northeastern Conference at this point of the season, with most teams spending their time in various 1A and 2A Holiday Tournaments.

A win over the Forreston Cardinals on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 42-39, came during a streak of strong play that has led the Sobos to their 4-2 opening.

The streak began following an out-of-conference loss in the Oregon Thanksgiving Classic to Rockford Christian Life on Nov. 29, by a final score of 62-49.

Since then, the Sobos have toppled teams from the Big Northern, Three Rivers and NUIC as they made their way into their readiness position in anticipation of a much more structured conference schedule.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, South Beloit took down the North Boone Vikings 62-27 and followed it up later that day with a ten-point win over Morrison, 49-39.

The Three Rivers Mustangs carried a 1-4 mark into the match. South Beloit moved to .500 on the season with the win

Little Ten representative Krikland Hiawatha was the next to fall during the Sobos early season success streak. The two teams got together on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Hawks attempted to shut down the Sobos passing lanes, but couldn’t always find the means to accomplish that task.

South Beloit scored 14 points in the opening period and followed it up with a match in the second. At the break, the host Sobos were in front 28-23.

Pressure continued to be applied by the Sobos defenders in the third as Kirkland found itself slipping farther behind. At the end of the third, it was a two-shot plus lead for South Beloit. They were in front 44-37.

The best offensive showing of the evening was set to reveal itself in the final period in the Tuesday non-conference winner for South Beloit.

The Sobos scored 20 and gave up 16. The win by 13 was secured as the path was set to head to battle in NUIC country.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Forreston fell. The Sobos captured the three-point decision, 42-39 and moved to 4-2 on the year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, South Beloit played host to Our lady of the Sacred Heart Academy. Tournament games begin Christmas week.