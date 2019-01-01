Spectrum PTO Poinsettia Project

Spectrum School has announced that a community project led by its Parent Teacher Organization will bring over 100 poinsettias into nursing homes and senior facilities throughout the Rockford area. Spectrum PTO President Jocelyn Shutkas spearheaded the project, with the opportunity for families to purchase poinsettias for themselves or as a donation. Gensler Gardens, Windsor Auto Sales, Cherry Valley Feed, and 815 Gardens and Brew sponsored the effort. Spectrum students delivered poinsettias to nursing homes after school on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of last week. Jocelyn Shutkas is proud to bring community-oriented projects to connect the school, businesses, and community, and to support the school’s philosophy of developing leaders by giving back to others.

Spectrum provides a school environment with open-ended approaches to learning. It has been a student-centered, inquiry-based school serving Rockford and northern Illinois for over 50 years. Service learning and community projects are a regular aspect of the student experience. Passion projects, interest groups, themed days, and genius hour are all structures that foster student ownership and deeper learning, and have been part of the Spectrum experience for decades.

About Spectrum School

Spectrum students have the confidence to be deeply engaged in learning, work, and communication. They have the skills to think critically and creatively. They understand how to collaborate and know how to ask questions. They can solve problems in a variety of contexts, applying what they know to what they need to do. They care about their communities, humanity, and the natural environment. They work to make a positive difference in the world.