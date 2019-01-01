Pecatonica senior planning career in art education

Pecatonica High School Senior Hailey Baker is a ‘Student of Art’ and aspires to become an Art Teacher. She plans to attend Highland College and hopes to continue her education at Western University. She is still deciding about which age group of students she intends to teach. Hailey’s senior portfolio was very impressive and showcased her beautiful artwork including scenery murals she created for the high school’s fall play, The Hobbit.

Hailey is standing in front of one of her murals. As you study the painting starting from the bottom right corner to the top, it almost becomes 3-dimensional. The elegant bird looks to be presenting an opportunity below. The vivid green grass captures one’s attention and then beckons the onlooker to consider exploring the path through a valley to journey up to the mysterious mountain top. The composition is well formed and the arrangement of shapes, color and texture add depth and mystery to the scene The intentional use of soft and muted colors create a delicate balance of light and shadows. This inspirational piece set the stage for the play and is a definite show stopper. Hailey is extremely talented and her work reflects her passion and dedication. She will be very successful in the world of art, and we wish her the best of luck.