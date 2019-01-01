Rep. Kinzinger welcomes Harlem Middle School to D.C.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) recently welcomed the students of Harlem Middle School in Loves Park to our nation’s capital. Representing Illinois, Harlem Middle School was selected as one of 58 schools around the country to create a one-of-a-kind ornament for the 2019 National Christmas Tree. Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education works with local education agencies to select schools to create these ornaments for the America Celebrates display in President’s Park by the White House.

Ahead of the Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5, 2019, Congressman Kinzinger met with the students of Harlem Middle School and their teacher, Ruth Meissen. Out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, the students presented the Congressman with a special ornament and shared their excitement over being selected to represent their home state at the White House. A short video of their visit together can be found on the Congressman’s Facebook page here.

Following the students visit to Washington, D.C. last week, Congressman Kinzinger released this statement:

“I’m incredibly proud of the students from Harlem Middle School for this honor, and impressed by their beautiful work on making this special ornament. They worked hard and it certainly shows. This ornament represents Illinois to the whole nation, and it’s an exciting opportunity for our community to be selected. I want to thank the teaching staff at Harlem Middle School for organizing this trip and the students for their beautiful ornament, which is proudly displayed in my office for all to see.”