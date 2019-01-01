Winterfest celebration at NorthPointe Health & Wellness Campus

By Jean Seegers

NorthPointe Health and Wellness Center has been creating holiday magic and sharing the spirit of Christmas for 12 years. Every year the celebration is more beautiful and meaningful. This year was no exception. Winterfest was held on the campus Thursday, Dec. 12.

Visitors entering the campus pavilion gazed at a giant Christmas tree and tables heaped with Christmas goodies including holiday cookies and homemade fudge.

Outside, families enjoyed horse drawn wagon rides and a stroll through the Luminary Walk. There was also an opportunity to join in the Winter Scavenger Hunt.

Next door at NorthPointe Terrace, an assisted living facility, children had the opportunity to visit with Santa.

Visitors were invited to visit with the residents, enjoy the beautifully decorated Christmas-themed rooms, and listen to the sounds of the season played by Rockford Symphony Harpist Nanette Felix.

Meanwhile, plenty of gingerbread cookies were being decorated (and eaten) by the younger set in the kitchen.

NorthPointe is located at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.