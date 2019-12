SUBMITTED PHOTO Tempo

Congratulations to Stillman Valley High Schools 13 seniors who have received the honor of IL State Scholars: Paxton Barrett, Paige Broski, Adrianne Hall, William “Lucas” Havens, Haylee King, Grant McClendon, Brooke Mickey, Alysa Morrison, Alexis Reisinger, Ashley Rhodes, Holland Smits, Emma Thurow and Alexandra Tomlitz.