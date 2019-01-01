Cardinal Community Christmas announces winners of 8th annual tree decorating contest

Stillman Valley held its eighth annual Tree Decorating Contest in conjunction with the Cardinal Community Christmas event in downtown Stillman Valley on Sunday, Dec. 8.

There were 28 groups that participated, including local schools, businesses and community organizations. Each year, cash prizes are awarded in four categories based on Creativity/Originality, Best Use of Theme, Overall Appearance, and People’s Choice.

Local community members judged the trees and winners were announced at the Tree Lighting Ceremony that evening. A fifth category – Facebook Fan Favorite – was added in 2017 where people could vote for their favorite decorated tree by liking their respective photo on Stillman Bank’s Facebook page throughout the week after the event.

Congratulations to the winners! Stillman Valley High School Student Council won Most Creative & Original Tree. Their tree was decorated to look like a penguin. Shear Madness 2 won Best Use of Theme with their Polar Express themed tree.

Finally, the Meridian 223 Transportation Department walked away with Best Overall Appearance, Facebook Fan Favorite, and People’s Choice for their school bus tree.

To determine the People’s Choice winner, attendees at the event donated their loose change towards their favorite tree. A total of $603.04 was raised, and all funds were given to the Bread of Life food pantry in Stillman Valley.

The trees, sponsored by the Village of Stillman Valley and Stillman Bank, will remain on display at the corner of Main and Maple streets in downtown Stillman Valley through New Year’s Eve. Thank you to all who participated in the contest!