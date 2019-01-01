Nygren Wetland Preserve Celebrating 20 Years as a Wildlife Refuge

Kick it off at Wander at the Wetland on Feb. 6

Natural Land Institute (NLI), an accredited land trust, is a 501(c)3, non-profit conservation organization based in Rockford, Ill. and owns the Carl & Myrna Nygren Wetland Preserve , 3190 W. Rockton Road, in Rockton, Ill.

Nygren Wetland is the largest preserve owned by NLI at 721-acres and they will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of this restored farmland throughout 2020.

In 2000, NLI purchased the land with the help of a gift from the estate of Carl Nygren, among other donors and grantors. The preserve has a variety of habitats including upland sand and lowland prairies, wetlands, bottomland forest, oxbow lakes and ponds in the preserve.

Raccoon Creek runs through the preserve and the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers come to a confluence to form the south east corner of the preserve. Much of the land was farmed at one time and the creek was straightened out by one of the previous landowners.

NLI Staff and hundreds of volunteers began work to restore the prairies and wetlands to native wildflowers and grasses in 2000. In 2004 they embarked on one of the most difficult restoration initiatives by returning Raccoon Creek to a meandering stream, which took three years.

The Dianne Nora Nature Trail is a 2.5 mile trail around the wetland available for birding, hiking, jogging and cross-country skiing that offers many opportunities to see wildlife and experience the beauty and solitude of the preserve. It is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Admission is free. Access to the trail, parking lot and Jack Cook Pavilion (wildlife overlook) is at 3714 W. Rockton Road. Watch for closed signs during migration season. The trail was established in memory of Dianne Nora by a generous gift from her family. Rockton Township owns and manages the land at the trailhead where the parking lot and overlook are located. This trail is in the Prairie State Conservation Coalition’s hike app trail system. The Prairie State Hike app is available for apple and android platforms for 99¢ and includes information about the preserve and Natural Land Institute.

Wander at the Wetland: Full Moon Snowshoe & Hike

Thursday, Feb. 6, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to help NLI kick off the 20th Anniversary celebration of Nygren Wetland Preserve by attending Wander at the Wetland: Full Moon Snowshoe & Hike on Thursday, Feb. 6, Come anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

NLI will hold this FREE outdoor winter event for all ages with or without snow. Experience the winter landscape of the prairie and wetland when you take a hike, snowshoe or ski the trail lit by hundreds of luminaries, sponsored by NorthPointe Health & Wellness Campus. You can head out on the trail on your own or follow a tour guide who will tell you about Natural Land Institute and Nygren Wetland. Listen to the stillness, or for the call of owls in the distance, watch the sunset in the horizon over the wetland, look for the nearly full moon (if it’s not hidden by clouds) and enjoy exploring this natural area with family and friends.

Places to warm up include the winter themed greenhouse with hot cocoa and snacks and two bonfires. Snowshoes will be available to rent for a $10 donation to NLI and are sponsored by Rocktown Adventures. You may also bring your own snowshoes or skis.

Please register for this free event by Wed., Feb. 5 online at: https://www.naturalland.org/event/wander-at-the-wetland-full-moon-snowshoe-hike-2/?instance_id=2659 or call 815/964-6666 for more information and to register.