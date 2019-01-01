Discovery Center hosts New Year’s Eve celebration for families

Three… Two… Fun! Discovery Center is bringing the sights, sounds and excitement of Times Square to the museum… all before bedtime. Ring in the New Year at “Countdown to Fun” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly celebration is filled with countdowns to ball drops and confetti showers at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fabricate a party hat, knock together a noise-maker and more. The event is sponsored by SwedishAmerican – a division of UW Health, and HMC Products.

Cost is included with admission to Discovery Center: $9 adults; $9 children ages 2 to 17 and free for Discovery Center Members and children age 1 and younger.

Discovery Center will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and be closed Christmas Day. Discovery Center will be open normal hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Discovery Center Museum

Located in Rockford, Illinois, Discovery Center Museum is a children’s science museum providing hands-on math, science and art experiences for all ages with more than 250 hand-on exhibits, a planetarium, special area for children 6 and younger, and an outdoor science park. A force for early learning for more than 35 years, the museum strives to ignite the potential of all children to learn through hands-on exploration by integrating science, technology, engineering, math, and art. In addition to the on-site experiences offered at the Museum, tens of thousands of students benefit from outreach and after-school programs annually

Discovery Center is the nation’s 5th Best Museum for Families according to USA TODAY/10Best.com, and one of 12 museums included in Forbes.com’s article, The 12 Best Children’s Museums in the U.S. The Museum is located inside Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North Main Street, Rockford. General admission to the Museum is: $9 adults, $9 children (ages 2 to 17) and free to Museum members and children age 1 and younger. Hours of operation are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. For additional information, call 815-963-6769 or log onto our website at www.discoverycentermuseum.org.