Machesney Park’s Holiday Decorating Contest 2019

The Village of Machesney Park is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s annual Outdoor Holiday Decorating Contest. This event, which is coordinated by Clerk Lori Mitchell, encourages residents to bring holiday spirit into their neighborhoods by decorating their homes.

Village President Steve Johnson says the annual outdoor decorating contest always brings a competitive spirit among neighbors. “It’s great to see entire blocks of homes that light up with holiday spirit, and it was exciting to seeing the decorations our residents came up with this year,” he said.

Merchants in the Village went above and beyond in donating prizes for this year’s contest. Prizes were provided by the following businesses in Machesney Park: Rock Valley Credit Union, Meijer’s Grocery, Fashion Brow, By the Dozen Bakery, Tom & Jerry’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Great Clips, Starbucks, Primitive ‘n Proper, Pot Belly, Baking Grounds North, MOD Pizza and Northwest Bank. The Village is very thankful for merchants in the Village who enjoy helping encourage the beautification efforts in the Village.

This year’s finalists are: 1113 Ramona Terrace (1st Place), 409 Minahan Drive (2nd Place), 8035 Ravere Street (3rd Place) – Also nominated were: 10649 Banyan, 1301 Kingsley, 517 River Cove Court, 8429 Crooked Bend Road, 1124 Kingsley, 8787 Polaris Drive, 1115 Broken Branch, 1026 Anna Avenue, 8015 Cadet Road, 35 Wilshire, 206 Osprey Ridge, 8319 Hickory Tree Drive, 161 Golden Eagle, 1040 Ashdown, 8506 Elm Avenue, 938 Cactus Court and 702 Windfield Lane. Congratulations to all the finalists and to all the residents who decorate their homes in celebration of Christmas!

A drive around the Village including the finalists would be great evening of enjoyment.