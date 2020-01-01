It’s a new decade and new location for First Fridays

First Fridays Open Stage Music Show will open a new decade at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 by returning to a very popular earlier location at the Oregon VFW Club. The Oregon VFW is located at the west edge of Oregon (IL Rte. 64 and Oregon Trail Rd).

Musician’s drawing for preferred schedule positions will take place at 6:30 p.m. Each musician (or band) will take 15 minutes at center stage, continuing until each group has been featured. Instruments are all acoustic and Mike Bratt provides professional sound system engineering.

Talented musicians from across Northern Illinois, and often neighboring states, appear on a regular basis. The music is varied and includes country, bluegrass, blues, gospel, folk, soft rock, and eclectic mixes of all of the above. Participation is encouraged so bring your instrument (or voice) and join the show, or relax and just enjoy the music.

The Oregon VFW features an extensive menu of quality food & beverage. Show up hungry and thirsty, they will cure your condition! Admission is by free will donation. Bring a friend and enjoy some great music.