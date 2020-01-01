U of I Extension to hold Winterfest 2020

The annual Winterfest 2020 will be on Saturday, Jan. 18. University of Illinois Extension and DeKalb County Forest Preserve collaborate each year to offer a day for families to get outside, have fun, and explore an enjoyable destination. Winterfest is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is held at the Natural Resource Education Center in Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 IL-72, located one mile west of Genoa on state route 72. University of Illinois Extension staff and volunteers offer a variety of educational and recreational activities for the whole family.

“The horse drawn wagon rides through the preserve are our big attraction,” said Extension Educator Peggy Doty. “The draft horses take passengers on a scenic ride through our preserve located right on the Kishwaukee River,” Doty continued, “this is a festival about the season of winter.”

The morning will start indoors at 9 a.m. at the Center’s bird viewing window where Peggy Doty will share some tips and tricks for feeding and identifying our local winter birds. The winter joy and fun will continue throughout the day.

The Genoa Prairie Gems 4-H Club will be offering their annual fund raising lunch and snack sale. You can buy food for a reasonable price and help the 4-H club at the same time. The rest of the day is free but we do graciously except donations to cover materials. It is a wonderful opportunity to bring out the whole family for one activity or stay for the entire day. Join your friends for a day in the woods as we celebrate the season of winter. For questions please call the Natural Resource Education Center at 815-784-2000.