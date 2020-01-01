Stillman Bank sponsors financial literacy program for high school students

For the eighth consecutive year, Stillman Bank was pleased to sponsor one of the latest initiatives to bring financial literacy education to area high school students, by providing them with access to the EverFiTM Financial Literacy Program. Over the last eight years, more than 600 students have participated in the program as part of their Consumer Education classes at Stillman Valley High School.

This interactive web-based program uses the latest in new media technologies – simulations, 3-D gaming, and social networking – to bring complex financial concepts to life for today’s digital generation. The course is designed to empower young people with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions. Stillman Bank provides this program to these high school students at no cost to the school.

The 10-unit course offers over six hours of programming in a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k’s and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards. The platform uniquely tracks the progress and performance of every student.

“More and more evidence suggest that rigorous financial education delivered early in a young person’s development leads to positive financial behaviors later in life,” said Jim Coons, Stillman Bank Senior Vice President. “By providing high school students with the knowledge and skills they need to make smart financial decisions, we are investing in the future economic well-being of our community.”

32 Stillman Valley High School students participated in the program this semester. Students recently received certificates for their completion of the course, along with a pizza party sponsored by the bank. For more information on the EverFiTM Financial Literacy Program, or to find out more about Stillman Bank’s products and services, please call 815-645-2266 or visit www.stillmanbank.com.