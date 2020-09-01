Baker qualifies for Olympic Trials in Greco-Roman Wrestling

On Dec. 22, Byron’s Nolan Baker qualified for the Olympic Trials at 67 KG in Greco-Roman wrestling by placing 4th at USA Wrestling’s Senior Nationals. Baker was seeded 5th in the tournament, which featured over 20 of the top wrestlers in the nation at his weight.

En route to his 4th place finish, he defeated the #4 and #2 seeds. He lost the third place bout 13-13 by criteria. The top 5 placers at this tournament earned a place at the Olympic Trails which will be held at Penn State on April 4-5.

Baker recently earned an award for Five Point Move’s Outstanding Individual Performance for his third place finish at the 2019 World Team Trials and was recently picked up by the prestigious New York Athletic Club as a sponsored athlete. Baker currently lives and trains at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO, and attends the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs as a full time student.