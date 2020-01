On Dec. 17, 2019, Pecatonica’s 4th grade classes entertained 500 guests in the High School’s Common Area with their Winter Concert, “Snow Show.” Under the direction of elementary music director Tammy Durand, they entertained with traditional holiday songs and light winter numbers. Fourth grade boys Aiden Ferling, Mason Garvin-Ferguson, Tristan Garcia and Bryce Greenberg try to get away from the sleigh in “I Hear Those Jingle Bells.”