Pec prepares to host MLK Jr. Invitational

By Chris Johnson

The holiday break proved to be very beneficial for the Pecatonica Indians boys’ basketball team. Following a solid showing in the Forreston Holiday Tournament, they closed 2019 with the Title at Eastland.

Efforts undertaken by the team and the consistent play has helped the Indians start the second half of the winter campaign in front in the NUIC-North. There will be a lot of positioning taking place over the next few weeks of the season.

With their 13-5 overall mark, the Indians stand in strong company. Six of seven NUIC-North familiars carry winning records into 2020 play.

Durand, which opens the second half of the conference schedule with a 0-2 mark, still holds a 10-5 season showing. They stand in fifth place currently in the North.

The Indians were 2-2 in the Forreston Holiday Tournament, but after Christmas they went 4-0 at the Eastland Invitational, earning them the top honors and the accompanying champion status.

In the final game of the four-day holiday invitational, the Indians took down one-loss Freeport Aquin to finish the sweep.

Through the first quarter of the championship match at Eastland, the Bulldogs controlled the flow of the game. They would not let the Indians offense move forward with its attack plans.

Pecatonica was held to five points in the opening frame, which was one of their lowest scoring quarter scores of the season.

Aquin held the two-point edge at the first break. Its offense also found its plans restricted, with the two team’s defenses claiming the opening period honors, combining for twelve points allowed.

The Indians began to find seams in the second. The runs and break away plays helped the team develop a slight boost in efficiency. Pecatonica took the lead by the break, finding itself up 20-16.

The third quarter seemed to be a complete flip on the first frame. Through the first half of play, Aquin and Pecatonica scored 36 points combined. In the third, they picked up 38 together.

The Indians enhanced their advantage at the three-quarter point, building their lead to double-digits, 42-32.

A lot of offense was still on display in the final frame as the Bulldogs began to knock down shots with more regularity. Aquin won the fourth, 22-19, but could not prevent Pecatonica from taking home top honors, ending 2019 play with the 61-54 decision.

As the New Year commenced, Pecatonica’s hot play continued to strengthen. Outside of a cancellation due to weather in a match against Dakota last week, Pecatonica has dominated and built their current win streak to eight straight.

Lena-Winslow and Pecatonica are scheduled to face off in Stephenson County on Tuesday, Jan. 14. It will be one of the few road games Pecatonica will have to play through the end of the month.

Durand is in on Thursday, Jan. 16. Beginning Saturday, Jan. 18, Pecatonica will play host to teams from Eastland, Polo and Galena as the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Invitational will tip-off. The Indians open game play with a noon match against Polo on Saturday and will play again at 4:30 pm against Eastland.

The MLK Jr. Invitational wraps up on Monday, Jan. 20, in a game against the Galena Pirates, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Orangeville and Pearl City visit Pecatonica next week as attention shifts back to head-to-head battles within the NUIC-North.