Talcott Library carries on tradition of Adopting a Book

By Marianne Mueller

Reporter

Talcott’s patrons took part in a long time tradition in preserving special memories during the 2019 Adopt-A-Book program. This past year 46 new books were added the library’s collection through the generosity of our community. “We a variety of titles and different interests adopted such as The Big Book of Birds, Dinosaurs A Shine –A-Light Book, Hello, Crochet Friends, I’m Trying to Love Math, If Sharks Disappeared, and many more, Children’s Librarian Lisa Jolly said.

Adopting a book is a long time tradition that runs in many families. With each book purchase an official certificate is given to the person honored with the book. Adoptees also have first opportunity to check out these adopted books. After books are returned to the library the overall community can also read the book.

As always Talcott Free Library is grateful to the community for another successful Adopt-A Book program, said Jolly, She adds, “Come in and see what the library has to offer!”