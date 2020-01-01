Machesney park man pleads guilty to the armed robbery of a bank, the robbery of a convenience store

A Machesney Park, Ill., man pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp, Jr. to one count of armed robbery, one count of robbery, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. David M. Baney, 34, admitted in a written plea agreement that on Jan. 11, 2018, he walked into Chase Bank located at 7997 N. Alpine Rd., in Loves Park, wearing a mask. Baney approached a teller who was behind the teller stations and demanded money from two tellers. During the robbery, Baney carried a gun and pointed it at a bank employee and a bank customer. In total, Baney obtained $24,402 from Chase Bank during the robbery. Baney also admitted that on the same day he possessed an object that appeared to be a firearm when he entered the Kelley’s Market/Mobil gas station located at 8200 N. Second St., in Machesney Park, and ordered the employee to give him cash from the registers and safe. The employee handed Baney $170 in cash but couldn’t access the safe, and Baney left the store with the money.

Baney faces a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison on each charge of armed robbery and robbery, to be followed by up to 3 years of supervised release. Baney also faces a maximum life sentence, with a statutory minimum sentence of 7 years, for using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, which is required to be consecutive to any other sentence imposed, to be followed by up to 5 years of supervised release. Each charge also carries a fine of up to $250,000 as well as restitution.

The actual sentence will be determined by the United States District Court, guided by the Sentencing Guidelines. Sentencing for Baney is set for April 6, 2020, at 10 a.m.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI-led Rockford Area Violent Gang Task Force consisting of law enforcement officers and agents from the FBI, Rockford Police Department, Loves Park Police Department, and Freeport Police Department. Officers from the Loves Park Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department participated in the investigation.

The guilty plea was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of Federal Bureau of Investigation; Gary Caruana, Winnebago County Sheriff; Dan O’Shea, Chief of the Rockford Police Department; and Chuck Lynde, Chief of the Loves Park Police Department.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.