Indians hold ground in weekend MLK Tourney

By Chris Johnson

Consistent play through opening day of the Martin Luther King Jr. Shootout pushed the host Pecatonica Indians to the tournament’s final game with a 1-1 mark.

The activities wrapped up on Monday at Pecatonica High School. Details of the 2020 Championship are unfortunately unavailable at this time.

It was expected that the Indians would be able to deal with the challenges thrown at them by the visiting Galena Pirates and, as a result, close things with a 2-1 mark. Giving them twelve wins out of the last 13 played.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, action began at Pecatonica with the tournament’’s first game tipping off at noon. Weather concerns had initially brought some questions as to whether or not activities would be able to be held.

Athletic Director Kevin Kunkel sent out a blast e-mail explaining that the tournament would go on as scheduled, even with the area under a winter weather advisory.

In game one of the day of play, the host Indians rolled over the Polo Marcos by a final score of 60-39. The breakaways were effective as the points began to accumulate.

Solid ball movement and productive court positioning gave the hosts many chances, at times, with lay-ins and open jumpers finding their marks with regularity.

Pecatonica picked up its eleventh straight win and moved to the bench as a few of their guests began to do battle.

In game two, Eastland easily handled Pec’s Monday opponent Galena, winning, running away, 67-49. It was the Cougar’s sixth win out of the last seven played. During its recent stretch of success, Eastland collected victories with regularity by double-digit margins.

In game three on Saturday, the Polo Marcos picked up their first win of the tournament. They barely slipped past Durand 70-66, to move to 1-1 in the tournament. Durand was back in action on Monday.

As the night came to a close, the Indians ran into trouble. Hot-shooting Eastland found ways to work around the Pecatonica defense. Solid passing lanes opened as the Cougars ended the Indians late-season win streak with the 67-58 decision.

The Cougars opened Monday play in the position to claim top honors in the MLK Shootout with their undefeated mark.

Following completion of tournament games, Pecatonica prepares to split its time at home and on the road with four games scheduled in each capacity.

Action commences on Friday, Jan. 24, at home against Orangeville. A night later, they travel to Dakota.

Next week’s games open at home on Jan. 30 against Pearl City, with the final month of the regular season beginning on the road at Freeport Aquin on Feb. 5. On Feb. 7, Dakota repays the courtesy and travels to Pecatonica for a NUIC-North showdown.

The regular season comes to a close on Friday, Feb. 21 in a road game at Orangeville. The IHSA State Basketball Playoffs begin Monday Feb. 24.